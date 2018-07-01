Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, June 23, 2018.
Pack the Perfect Summer Picnic with Nastassia Johnson
-
Donut Day Preview with Dessert Expert Nastassia Johnson
-
Oscar Party Treats Curated by Nastassia Johnson
-
Easter Sweets & Treats Curated by Nastassia Johnson
-
Sweet Cinco De Mayo Celebrations with Nastassia Johnson
-
Surviving Summer Through Positive Parenting with Family Coach Wendy Snyder
-
-
Summer Staycation at Great Wolf Lodge
-
Nadine Bubeck’s Fab Summer Finds
-
WE Day Celebrates Youth Activists Like Khloe Thompson with WE Ambassador Khiry Johnson
-
Get Ready for Boating Season During National Boating Safety Week
-
New California Pizza Festival Preview with Prova Pizzeria & 786 Degrees
-
-
Fat Sal’s Debuts The Fat Breakfast Sandwich
-
Cinco De Mayo with L.A. Landmark Casa Vega
-
Father’s Day Fertility News with Sexual Health & Relationship Expert Dr. Laura Berman