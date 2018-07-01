Palmdale Native Paul George Agrees to Stay With Oklahoma City Thunder Before Meeting With Lakers

Paul George won’t come home.

Without even taking a meeting with the Lakers, the Palmdale native committed to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to a source not authorized to speak publicly. George went to Oklahoma City on Saturday and made his commitment, then stood on a stage at a party hosted by Russell Westbrook and announced his decision to an adoring crowd.

George agreed to a four-year, maximum contract worth $137 million. Players can negotiate and agree to deals but can’t sign a contract until Friday at 9 a.m. PDT.

George forced his way out of Indiana last year by telling the Pacers he planned to become a free agent this summer and sign with the Lakers. The Pacers then refused to trade George to the Lakers, instead sending him to the Thunder where he joined Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. Even in the days before that trade, George was telling friends he eventually would wind up with the Lakers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.