Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 1st, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy July 1st, 2018! Celebrate the NEW MONTH at one of the events on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

Opening Weekend!

Sawdust Art Festival’s 52 Annual Summer Show

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

This is the opening weekend of the SUMMER SAWDUSTART & CRAFT FESTIVAL! Here you have art, of course, three stages of live music and entertainment, outdoor eateries and cafes, as well as free hands-on art classes and daily art demonstrations such as glassblowing.

-0-

Pirate Invasion Long Beach 2018

Shoreline Village

Long Beach

Pirateinvasionlongbeach.com

Ut-oh! What we have here in Long Beach is the PIRATE INVASION, described as “the biggest pirate fest in the west!” We’re told the best pirates, as well as mermaids, from around the globe sail into Long Beach Harbor for this Shoreline Village event. They party hardy here mates from 10am to 10pm!

-0-

“Beat the Heat!

Free!

2018 World Cup Screenings

The Paley Center for Media-LA

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

We can keep cool watching the red hot 2018 World Cup Soccer competition on the big screen of the John H. Mitchell Theater at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills. The screenings are free and open to the public. If you’re a Paley Center member, there is preferred seating available. For more details and to learn the benefits of membership, take a look at the paleycenter.org website.

-0-

“Beat the Heat!

Free!

The Crown: Imaging a Royal World”

The Paley Center

465 North Beverly Drive

Beverly Hills

http://www.paleycenter.org

Also at the Paley Center, we can learn the creative process behind the NETFLIX series “The Crown” at the new Paley Center for Media exhibition “Imaging A Royal World.” The free exhibition includes the series stunning and iconic costumes.

-0-

“Beat the Heat!

The Roots of Monozukuri: Creative Spirit in Japanese Automaking

Petersen Automotive Museum

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

This unique vehicle is the 1964 Suminoe Flying Feather, one of more than a dozen rare vehicles featured in this one-of-a-kind exhibition entitled THE ROOTS OF MONOZUKURI: CREATIVE SPIRIT IN JAPANESE AUTOMAKING.

Petersen Automotive Museum Chief Historian Leslie Kendall says until now, no American exhibit has adequately explored the associated synthesis of Eastern and Western automobile manufacturing philosophies and methods.

-0-

“Beat the Heat!

Cheech & Chong: Still Rolling-Celebrating 40 Years of Up In Smoke

The Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

Downtown Los Angeles

http://www.grammymuseum.org

Explore what made the Grammy Award winning duo Cheech and Chong such comedy superstars at the Grammy Museum exhibition “CHEECH AND CHONG: STILL ROLLIN – CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF UP IN SMOKE.”

The exhibition about counterculture comics Cheech and Chong also teaches us their movie “Up in Smoke” was a low budget two-million dollar production in 1978 that made more than 40-million dollars as a box office hit. Now that’s rolling!

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-

Make it a GREAT Summer Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-