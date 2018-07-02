× 4th Suspect Arrested in Brutal Beating Death of Man in Azusa Area

A man wanted in connection with the brutal beating and death of a 20-year-old man in the Azusa area in May has been arrested, officials confirmed Monday.

Matthew Martin Capiendo Luzon, 21, had been avoiding custody since Julian Hamori-Andrade was killed on May 28.

Three other men — Hercules Balaskas, Jacob Elmendorf and Francisco Amigon, all 19 — have been charged with the killing.

Luzon was arrested Saturday evening after being spotted near a movie theater in Montebello, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. He booked into jail without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Authorities had no further information about when or where he was arrested.

Officials had previously released photos of Luzon and believed that he may have recently shaved his head.

Authorities believe Hamori-Andrade was beaten at a home along Goodway Drive in unincorporated Azusa where a “large amount of blood” was found.

The victim was dragged onto the bed of one of the suspects’ truck and beaten again before being thrown off the side of San Gabriel Canyon Road, investigators believe.

He was still alive when he was left there, investigators believe.

His body was found two days later off Highway 39 in Azusa. The motive behind the crime remains unknown. Authorities said the suspects and the victim were acquaintances. Luzon was the only person who lived in the home where the victim was originally attacked.

Hamori-Andrade was a new dad to a 9-month-old boy and had another baby on the way.