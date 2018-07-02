× 7 Men Charged With Assaulting 2 LAPD Officers During Street Racing Incident in South Los Angeles

Seven men have been charged with assaulting two LAPD officers during a street racing incident in April, officials announced Monday.

The men were each charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting an officer and throwing an object at a vehicle with the intent to do great bodily injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The defendants are Kylee Michael Carter, 21; Brian Douglas Dion Jr., 21, of Gardena; Markie Dijion Gatewood, 21, of Los Angeles; Steven Hurtado, 18, of Paramount; Christopher Luis Ramirez, 21, of Chatsworth; Michael Robert Ramirez, 20, of Carson; and Davion Anthony Williams, 20.

Carter is expected to appear in court on Monday, but the other defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges, officials said.

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers witnessed a hit-and-run crash during a “street racing gathering” on April 19 at the intersection of West Manchester and South Western avenues, officials said.

The officers chased after the suspect vehicle, but were forced to stop when the men allegedly blocked the officers in their patrol car, prompting other onlookers to throw rocks and bottles at the patrol car, officials said.

The hit-and-run driver was able to get away.

The men face a maximum sentence of seven years and eight months in prison.

A prosecutor is requesting that Carter’s bail be set at $100,000, officials said. Gatewood was released from custody, and bail was set at $10,000 for the other five defendants.