American Voters Want to Keep Roe V. Wade, Poll Finds Ahead of Supreme Court Nomination

Voters overwhelmingly agree with the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Monday.

More than 6 in 10 voters — 63 percent — agree with the landmark Supreme Court decision on abortion, while 31 percent disagree. There’s a surprisingly small gender divide on the issue, with women agreeing on the decision at 65 percent and men just four points behind.

Republican voters are the only group in which a majority disagree with the decision — by a margin of 58 percent to 36 percent.

All other listed parties, education, age and racial groups agree with the decision, the strongest of which are Democrats (84 percent agree), African Americans (71 percent), and white voters with a college degree (70 percent).

On the question of whether the Senate should consider President Donald Trump’s nominee before the November election, 46 percent say the Senate should take up the nomination, while 48 percent say the chamber should not consider it until after the midterms, with a strict party divide and independents split 43 percent to 50 percent.

Exactly half of voters say they believe the Supreme Court is motivated by politics rather than law (50 percent to 42 percent).

The public is also split on whether the Court has a partisan lean, with 31 percent saying it is too conservative, 19 percent feeling it is too liberal, and 41 percent believing it is just right.

Looking ahead to November, 50 percent of voters say they would vote for the Democratic candidate if the election were held today, compared with 41 percent who say they would vote for the Republican. The gap among women is 25-points for Democrats compared to an eight point advantage for Republicans among men.

Independents side with the Democrats by a 49 percent to 35 percent margin.

Immigration is the top issue respondents say will determine how they vote, according to the survey, with 27 percent saying so. That is followed by the economy (23 percent), health care (22 percent) and gun policy (13 percent).