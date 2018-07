Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities in Newport Beach are searching for a home for an orphaned 2-year-old pit bull mix named Bruno.

Bruno's previous owner was a homeless man who used to panhandle in Newport Beach but died seven months ago. The dog was found by the man's side and later taken to the Newport Beach Animal Shelter.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 2, 2018.