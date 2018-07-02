Authorities Investigate Shooting of Man at Stater Bros. Shopping Center in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a man Monday in the area of the Stater Bros. shopping center in Corona who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities initially reported the shooting as police activity at 4:08 p.m. in the shopping area off of Eagle Glen Parkway, according to a Corona Police Department Tweet.

Corona PD Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred this afternoon in the parking lot of the Village at Eagle Glen shopping center. — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) July 3, 2018

The shopping center is located at 2243 Eagle Glen Parkway.

Authorities later said the man was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition at 5:02 p.m.

One male victim has been transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) July 3, 2018

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Corona Police Department Senior Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628 or Jesse.Jurado@CoronaCA.gov.