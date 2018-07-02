Authorities Investigate Shooting of Man at Stater Bros. Shopping Center in Corona

Posted 6:09 PM, July 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:27PM, July 2, 2018

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a man Monday in the area of the Stater Bros. shopping center in Corona who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities initially reported the shooting as police activity at 4:08 p.m. in the shopping area off of Eagle Glen Parkway, according to a Corona Police Department Tweet.

The shopping center is located at 2243 Eagle Glen Parkway.

Authorities later said the man was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition at 5:02 p.m.

No further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Corona Police Department Senior Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628 or Jesse.Jurado@CoronaCA.gov.