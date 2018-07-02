Beat the Heat! The Broad: A Journey That Wasn’t

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at The Broad for the NEW exhibition “A JOURNEY THAT WASN’T.” According to The Broad, “…The exhibition presents the painting, sculpture, photography and film installations from more than 20 artists including Bernd and Hilla BecherGregory CrewdsonAndreas GurskyElliott HundleyPierre HuygheAnselm KieferSherrie LevineGlenn LigonSharon LockhartPaul Pfeiffer and Ed Ruscha. 40 of the 55 works in the exhibition are on view FOR THE FIRST TIME at The Broad.

“A JOURNEY THAT WASN’T” will be on view in The Broad’s first floor galleries through early February 2019 and is accessible with FREE general admission tickets.

“Beat the Heat:” A Journey That Wasn’t
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-232-6200

