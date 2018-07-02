Beat the Heat! The Broad: A Journey That Wasn’t

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at The Broad for the NEW exhibition “A JOURNEY THAT WASN’T.” According to The Broad, “…The exhibition presents the painting, sculpture, photography and film installations from more than 20 artists including Bernd and Hilla Becher, Gregory Crewdson, Andreas Gursky, Elliott Hundley, Pierre Huyghe, Anselm Kiefer, Sherrie Levine, Glenn Ligon, Sharon Lockhart, Paul Pfeiffer and Ed Ruscha. 40 of the 55 works in the exhibition are on view FOR THE FIRST TIME at The Broad.

“A JOURNEY THAT WASN’T” will be on view in The Broad’s first floor galleries through early February 2019 and is accessible with FREE general admission tickets.

"A Journey That Wasn't"

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

213-232-6200

