Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at The Broad for the NEW exhibition “A JOURNEY THAT WASN’T.” According to The Broad, “…The exhibition presents the painting, sculpture, photography and film installations from more than 20 artists including Bernd and Hilla Becher, Gregory Crewdson, Andreas Gursky, Elliott Hundley, Pierre Huyghe, Anselm Kiefer, Sherrie Levine, Glenn Ligon, Sharon Lockhart, Paul Pfeiffer and Ed Ruscha. 40 of the 55 works in the exhibition are on view FOR THE FIRST TIME at The Broad.
“A JOURNEY THAT WASN’T” will be on view in The Broad’s first floor galleries through early February 2019 and is accessible with FREE general admission tickets.
“Beat the Heat:” A Journey That Wasn’t
Get FREE Tickets
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-232-6200
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 323-460-5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.
Beat the Heat! The Broad: A Journey That Wasn’t
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 16th, 2018
-
Beat the Heat: Aquatic Bloom at the Craft in America Center
-
Beat the Heat at the Marciano Art Foundation
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 1st, 2018
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 13th, 2018
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 9th, 2018
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 10th, 2018
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 24th, 2018
-
The Roots of Monozukuri Exhibit at Peterson Automotive Museum
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 23rd, 2018
-
-
Bamboo at Craft and Folk Art Museum
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 6th, 2018
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 12th, 2018