Ben Stiller Named UN Goodwill Ambassador

Ben Stiller’s latest role will have the actor advocating on behalf of refugees.

Stiller has been named a Goodwill Ambassador by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency announced Monday.

Stiller’s appointment comes on the heels of a trip he took to Guatemala where he met with people who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, the agency said.

“Here in Guatemala, the families, including children, that I met experienced fear and violence back home that is beyond imagination. They are vulnerable and have suffered immensely,” Stiller said in a statement distributed by the agency. “They need help.”

Stiller, best known for his roles in comedies like “Dodgeball” and “Zoolander,” has been a supporter of UNHCR since 2016. In that time, he’s met with refugees in Germany and Jordan and supported the organization’s #withrefugees campaign.

Stiller added in a statement that “there has never been a more compelling reason or greater urgency to show solidarity and support for refugees.”

In a light-hearted Tweet, Stiller wrote, “I’m not exactly sure what my credentials are as a Goodwill Ambassador, or who approved it, but somehow I got through.”

He added the hashtag, “#DoIHaveDiplomaticImmunity.”