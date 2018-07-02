Stefano’s Golden Baked Hams joined us live to surprise Henry with some of his favorite dishes for his birthday. Stefano’s has 2 locations: one in Yorba Linda (18220 Yorba Linda Blvd #307, Yorba Linda) and another in Laguna Hills (24781 Alicia Parkway, Ste A, Laguna Hills) For more info on their restaurants and catering services, you can follow them on social media.
Celebrating Henry DiCarlo’s Birthday With Stefano’s Golden Baked Hams
