Chic Ways to Wear Red, White and Blue With Style Expert Brittney Levine

Style Expert Brittney Levine joined us live with chic ways to wear red, white and blue this 4th of July. A big thank you to the Glam App for glamming up the models this morning. For more info, download the app. All week, if you type in the code word KTLAGlam, you can get a 10% discount. 