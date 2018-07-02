Southbound Lanes Closed After Motorcyclist, Car Collide on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica

A crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle forced the closure of a portion of Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica for over an hour Monday evening, authorities said.

Although the northbound lanes through the 1100 block of PCH reopened around 7:15 p.m., the southbound side would remain closed indefinitely, according to a tweet from Santa Monica police.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at the California Incline. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and expect long delays, the Police Department said in an earlier tweet.

The crash happened at about 5:25 p.m., Lt. Saul Rodriguez told KTLA.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in “very serious condition,” the lieutenant added. No one else was transported.

The southbound side of PCH was shut down at the California Incline, while northbound traffic was being diverted at the Fourth Street off-ramp, the Police Department stated on Twitter. There was no estimate on when the roadway would reopen.

It was not known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, officials said.

The investigation was ongoing.

