Crowded L.A. Animal Shelters Seek Fosters Ahead of July 4

Animal shelters across Southern California are in need of extra fosters ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, a time when pets and strays alike frightened by fireworks flood rescue centers, putting them over capacity.

Staff say when you take in an animal during this busy time of year, you save two lives: that of the furry addition to your home, and the animal who will now have a space at the shelter.

To become a foster, you must fill out an application on the L.A. Animal Services website.

L.A. Animal Services' facilities are open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Shelters are closed on Mondays and will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July. To find the center nearest you, click here or call 888-452-7381.