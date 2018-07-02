× Golden Retriever Bitten by Rattlesnake While Protecting Owner on Hike in Arizona

A dog that was out on a walk in the Anthem, Arizona, desert area is recovering after being bitten by a rattlesnake Friday morning.

Paula Godwin said that she and her dogs were out hiking near Seventh Street and Carefree Highway when she almost stepped on a rattlesnake, local TV station KPHO reported.

That’s when she said her golden retriever “Todd” came to the rescue.

“My hero of a puppy Todd saved me,” Godwin wrote on Facebook. “He jumped right in front of my leg.”

Unfortunately, the snake bit Todd in the face.

Photos showed the pup’s face was very swollen after the bite.

Todd is expected to be OK though. Godwin took him to Anthem Animal Hospital where they treated his bite.