LAPD Responds to Cellphone Video of Apparently Unarmed Woman Arrested at Gunpoint, ID’s Her as Kidnapping Suspect

Note: A video in this post contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Los Angeles police have responded after a video showing at least five officers with their guns drawn as they arrest a woman, who appears cooperative and unarmed, drew ire from the some in the community.

The 45 seconds of footage begin as the woman is standing outside the front driver’s side of a dark-colored sedan pulled over on the side of the road, and it’s unclear exactly what led up to the police encounter.

So this happened today in Inglewood. The police stopped this woman and drew guns out at her even though (clear as day) she had nothing in her hands. pic.twitter.com/yUAdimc2hC — ricky🚧 (@x__ricardo) July 2, 2018

The man narrating the video says it’s occurring near the intersection of La Cienega Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, which is on the border of Inglewood and Westchester. The clip was posted to Twitter just after 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

“That is unnecessary. Wow,” the narrator can be heard saying as woman walks slowly backwards with her empty hands in the air toward officers waiting with their guns raised.

The man also comments that the suspect looks “scared for her life” and “like the most unharmful person.”

According to police, the woman was wanted on a warrant for felony kidnapping and arrested without force.

LAPD said in a tweet that it was “limited” in what information it can provide on the case and declined to identify the suspect.

She was being held on $1 million bail, officials said.

We are aware this video has raised concerns from the community. Although we are limited in what info we can release, we can confirm this individual was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant & taken into custody without a use-of-force. She is being held on 1 million dollars bail https://t.co/ggrTsBWi3N — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 3, 2018