Man Dies After Being Rescued From Burning Home in South L.A.

A 38-year-old man died hours after firefighters pulled him from a burning home in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday, officials said.

The man was rescued in critical condition when firefighters responded to the residence on the 900 block of West 47th Street just after 3:15 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The flames were mostly contained to a rear bedroom in the one-story home, LAFD said.

Firefighters did not say if that's the room the victim was rescued from, but they did say he had suffered a severe burn injury.

The man was treated at a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 1:15 p.m., fire officials said.

His name has not been released. No other injuries were reported.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the 1,427 square-foot home, built in 1907, and were able to extinguish the flames in just over 15 minutes.

Though investigators have not yet determined exactly what caused the blaze, existing evidence indicates it was accidental, LAFD said.

The incident remains under investigation.