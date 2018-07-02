Man Treated for Severe Injuries After Firework Explodes in His Hands in West Puente Valley

A 25-year-old man was airlifted for treatment after a firework exploded while in his hands in West Puente Valley on Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Homeward Street in Bassett, an unincorporated area in the San Gabriel Valley, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Rector.

Both the man’s hands were injured, Rector added. A photo tweeted by the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau showed the man with both hands heavily bandaged as he was flown to the L.A. County+USC Medical Center.

Injury from illegal fireworks. #LASD Air Rescue 5 airlifting patient. LASD SEB Tactical Medics treating inflight. Have a safe 4th. Please use ONLY safe & sane @LACOFD approved fireworks and ONLY in legally designated areas. pic.twitter.com/I4Yo6QmsTY — SEB (@SEBLASD) July 2, 2018

Authorities have not released further details on the incident.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Deputies responded to call of an explosion in West Valinda. They located a 25 yr old male who told them that a firework exploded while he was holding it. He was treated by paramedics and flown to LCMC due to the severity of his injuries. Sad story Reminder of fireworks danger — Captain Tim Murakami (@IndustryCaptain) July 3, 2018