Man Treated for Severe Injuries After Firework Explodes in His Hands in West Puente Valley

A 25-year-old man was airlifted for treatment after a firework exploded while in his hands in West Puente Valley on Monday, sheriff’s officials said.
The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Homeward Street in Bassett, an unincorporated area in the San Gabriel Valley, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Rector.
Both the man’s hands were injured, Rector added. A photo tweeted by the sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau showed the man with both hands heavily bandaged as he was flown to the L.A. County+USC Medical Center.
Authorities have not released further details on the incident.
KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.
34.054474 -117.980374