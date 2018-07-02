× Newport Driving Instructor Tapped to Teach Saudi Women How to Get Behind the Wheel

Norma Adrianzen has her foot on the gas pedal of history.

With the decades-long ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia now lifted, the Newport Beach-based driving instructor is one of just three women worldwide training those instructors who will teach Saudi women how to take the wheel.

Adrianzen arrived in Saudi Arabia about two months before the ban expired in late June and expects to be there for about a year, or possibly longer. She is joined by colleagues from Wales and Canada.

Women with experience driving in other countries have been jubilantly and proudly driving in Saudi Arabia in the days since Prince Mohammed bin Salman ended the decades-long policy and unwritten ban. The ban was an economic burden on the many Saudi families that couldn’t afford chauffeurs, even as it made conditions more difficult for women to join the workforce.

