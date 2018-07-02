Pasadena Man Charged in 2016 Tesla Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 60-Year-Old Motorcyclist

A Pasadena man was charged Monday in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 60-year-old motorcyclist in 2016.

Donte Antoine Fox, 22, faces one felony count of each of murder, vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run driving resulting in death, grand theft of an automobile and driving or taking a vehicle without consent, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The deadly crash happened about 11:43 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2016, when Fox allegedly stole a Tesla Model S 85D and later crashed into Chavez’s motorcycle at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and East Washington Boulevard, the DA’s office said.

Fox fled the scene, according to prosecutors, and remained at large until his arrest on June 21.

Chavez died at the crash site.

Fox pleaded not guilty on Monday and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 14.

If convicted as charged, he faces more than 36 years to life in state prison.

He was being held on more than $2.1 million bail.

