People are paying tribute to the Long Beach fire captain who was fatally shot while he responded to a fire on June 25 and preparing for his funeral service.

The service for Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the arena of the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Micah Ohlman reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 2, 2018.