Record-Breaking Heat Expected to Hit SoCal by End of the Week

A sweltering heat wave is expected to hit Southern California by the end of the week, bringing the potential for record-breaking temperatures after a month sprinkled with June gloom.

A ridge of high pressure expanding westward is expected to peak Friday or Saturday, the National Weather Service said. At the same time, parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties — such as the southern coast of Santa Barbara and the Interstate 5 corridor — could see gusty winds.

In Los Angeles, temperatures in the valleys could reach anywhere between 105 to 112 degrees, forecasters said. Temperatures could reach the upper 80s along the coast, while downtown is expected to hit 100 degrees.

“For downtown, the normal high for this time of year is around 82 degrees,” said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “We’re forecasting record highs for both dates. The current record for Friday is currently 94, and for Saturday the current record is 96.”

Significant weather impacts later this week include potential for record breaking triple digit heat, elevated to critical fire weather conditions, and high surf/strong rip currents. #LAheat #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/OAX9ZI8nIG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 1, 2018