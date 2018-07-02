San Fernando Valley Doughnut Shops Targeted in String of Caught-on-Video Robberies

Posted 10:40 PM, July 2, 2018, by

Several doughnut shops in the San Fernando Valley were targeted by masked and armed robbers in a series of caught-on-video incidents last month. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 2, 2018.