Several doughnut shops in the San Fernando Valley were targeted by masked and armed robbers in a series of caught-on-video incidents last month. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 2, 2018.
San Fernando Valley Doughnut Shops Targeted in String of Caught-on-Video Robberies
-
Metro Board Approves Light Rail Along Van Nuys Boulevard in San Fernando Valley
-
Metro Light Rail Proposal Would Connect San Fernando Valley Communities
-
LAPD Seeks Information in Shooting Death of Pacoima Man
-
Driver, Passenger Flee Pickup Truck When Pursuit Comes to End in Reseda
-
Family of San Fernando Valley 7-Year-Old Battling Cancer Raises Money for Less Fortunate CHLA Patients
-
-
Police Seek to ID Man Caught on Video Attempting to Steal Exotic Bird From San Fernando Valley Pet Store
-
In Case Out of San Fernando Valley, Supreme Court Denies OT Pay to Service Advisors at Auto Shops
-
Additional Victims Sought After Man Caught Masturbating While Watching Young Girls at Studio City Restaurant: LAPD
-
2 Races to Replace San Fernando Valley Assemblymen Accused of Sexual Misconduct Go to Runoff
-
Police Detain Man After Pursuit Driver Flees Into Pacoima Wash in Arleta
-
-
San Fernando Valley Rep. Tony Cardenas Denies Allegations of Sexually Molesting Teenage Girl
-
Driver of Stolen Vehicle Detained in Encino Following Slow-Speed Pursuit That Citizens Attempted to Halt
-
New LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner Spends First Day Touring District