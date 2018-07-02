Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Returning to North Korea: White House

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to North Korea this week, the White House says.

The top US diplomat will fly to Pyongyang on July 5 to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his team, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday.

It will be his third known trip to North Korea as the US continues to push for a deal that will dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear program, potentially reducing tensions on the peninsula and recasting the geopolitical landscape of East Asia following the June 12 Singapore summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The news comes amid a flurry of new questions over Kim’s willingness to denuclearize just one day after US national security adviser John Bolton said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that North Korea’s nuclear arsenal could be dismantled in a year if Pyongyang cooperates, adding that the program would require “full disclosure of all (of North Korea’s) chemical and biological, nuclear programs, ballistic missile sites.”

“We have developed a program. I am sure that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be discussing this with the North Koreans in the near future about really how to dismantle all of their (weapons of mass destruction)and ballistic missile programs in a year,” Bolton said on Sunday.

“If they have the strategic decision already made to do that and they are cooperative, we can move very quickly. And it is to North Korea’s advantage to dismantle very quickly. Then the elimination of sanctions, aid by South Korea and Japan and others can all begin to flower,” he added.