× Silver Lake Medical Center to Pay $550,000 Settlement in Patient-Dumping Case: Authorities

Los Angeles authorities have settled another case against a healthcare facility accused of illegally dumping homeless patients — the eighth such case to be settled in the last five years.

City Atty. Mike Feuer and L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey used hospital records to determine that Silver Lake Medical Center violated the law by dropping off potentially hundreds of patients at bus and train stations, Lacey said. They ordered the medical center to pay $550,000 to fund a new Homeless Patient Assistance Program and to adhere to protocols for discharging homeless patients.

“This judgment and injunction are designed to hold Silver Lake Medical Center accountable for the disturbing mistreatment of patients,” Lacey said at a news conference Monday morning. “The hospital’s disregard for the law and its patients’ well-being cannot be ignored or go unpunished.”

Feuer said his office learned of hundreds of cases of patient dumping from a whistleblower, who alleged patients had been unlawfully discharged from the hospital over a period of years.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.