We gave away 4 tickets to the LA Galaxy 4th of July Game and Fireworks show. The LA Galaxy, five-time MLS Cup Champions, will host their 23rd-consecutive Fourth of July Fireworks show at home after their match at StubHub Center against D.C. United on Wednesday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Fans can watch a full fireworks show from their seats at StubHub Center after watching Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ashley Cole and Romain Alessandrini. Fans can purchase tickets to the match on their website or by calling (877) 342-5299.
Text to Win: LA Galaxy 4th of July Game and Fireworks Show
-
Fireworks Show Takes Place at Santa Monica College Just Days Before 4th of July
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, June 23rd, 2018
-
Free Pet Adoptions at the Pasadena Humane Society
-
Man Arrested After Launching Firework at Huntington Park Officers Following Mexico’s World Cup Win: Police
-
Wildfire in Northern California Grows to 44,500 Acres, Is 3% Contained
-
-
At Least 2 Arrested in Pacoima After Mexico’s World Cup Victory Sparks Celebrations: LAPD
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, June 24th, 2018
-
Man Charged After Allegedly Launching Fireworks at Huntington Park Police While Celebrating Mexico World Cup Win
-
Street Racers Take Over Pico Rivera and Arcadia Intersections
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, July 1st, 2018
-
-
JetBlue Offers Free Flights for Firefighters to Attend Funeral of Slain Long Beach Fire Captain
-
Preparing Mexico for the World Cup With Head Coach Juan Carlos Osorio
-
Ticket Reservations for NASA’s Popular ‘Explore JPL’ Event Begins Saturday; Here’s How to Get One