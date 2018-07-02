× Authorities Detain Woman En Route to U.S.-Mexico Border After Her Husband Found Dead in Hemet

A woman was detained as she was driving toward the U.S.-Mexico border after her husband was found shot to death Monday at a home in Hemet, authorities said.

Authorities received a call around 6:19 a.m. about a man who had been shot at a home in the 900 block of Silver Dust Trail, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced Hector Navarrete, 41, deceased “as a result of being shot,” a police news release stated.

Navarrete’s wife Beatriz Navarrete, 42, was detained in Imperial County after the Hemet Police Department Investigations Bureau took over the case, authorities said. She was stopped as she was headed toward the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

It’s not clear if Beatriz Navarrete has been arrested in the case, and no further information was released.