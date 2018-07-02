Young Boy Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in Pomona: Police

A young boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Pomona on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Pomona Police Department received a call about 8:25 p.m. regarding an injury traffic collision in the 2200 block of South Palomares Street, according to a news release. Officers arrived and located a 10-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle, the statement read.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel treated the injured boy and transported him to a hospital. He was in grave condition upon his arrival at the hospital, police said.

On Monday, the Police Department issued another news release which stated that the victim had died. His name was not released.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene Saturday and is cooperating with police, according to the updated statement.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048.