10-Year-Old Boy Remains in Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona: Authorities

A 10-year-old boy initially described as being in grave condition after a traffic collision on Saturday night in Pomona remains in the hospital, authorities said on Tuesday.

Authorities responded to an 8:25 p.m. injury traffic collision call in the 2200 block of South Palomares Street, according to a Pomona Police Department news release that was recently deleted.

The boy was found struck by a vehicle and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel treated him, police had said.

He was transported to a hospital and arrived in grave condition, authorities said.

The Police Department sent out a news release on Monday that incorrectly said the boy died.

The release was subsequently deleted but stated the driver of the vehicle was cooperating with police.

Lt. Marcus Perez of the Pomona Police Department said on Tuesday night the information about the boy’s condition sent on Monday “was wrong” and the boy remains in the hospital.

Officials from hospital administration are scheduled to meet with the boy’s family soon to discuss medical options, Perez said.

Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri commented on a post in a Pomona community group on Facebook and said the department “really screwed this up.”

“I do apologize,” he wrote.

KTLA’s Taylor Martinez contributed to this story.

