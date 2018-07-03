2 Adults, 1 Minor, Killed in Palmdale Car Crash: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people, including one minor, were killed Tuesday morning in a Palmdale car crash, officials reported.

The fatal two-car crash was reported about 10:25 a.m. near Sierra Highway and East Ave. M, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Video from Sky5 showed one of the vehicles involved in the crash was an Antelope Valley Transit Authority vanpool van.

In addition to the three fatalities, another person was transported to a local hospital.

Sierra Avenue at Ave O was closed and motorists were encouraged to stay away from the area, officials reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.