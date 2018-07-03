42-Year-Old Hemet Wife Charged in Fatal Shooting of Husband

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of her husband in Hemet, police announced Tuesday.

Beatriz Navarrete, of Hemet, is facing one count of murder and was being held without bail, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

At about 6:19 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home in the 900 block of Silver Dust Trail to the report of a man being shot.

When they arrived, police located Hector Navarrete, 41. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beatriz Navarrete was detained on Monday evening in Imperial County by Hemet detectives as she was driving toward the U.S.-Mexico border, police said.

No other information was released.

33.762351 -117.011155