Beat the Heat: STEAM Workshops at the Marciano Art Foundation

Gayle Anderson was live in the Mid-Wilshire District with BEAT THE HEAT information about GENESIS AT MAF, science, technology, engineering and art Summer workshops designed for all skill levels.

Sessions are offered Tuesday and Wednesday, 3pm-5pm for all skill levels, now through August 1st at the Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010.

Since space is limited, reservations are required. Please contact: info@genesissteam.org.

And, don’t forget the NEW, FREE and UNIQUE art installation open to the public “Reality projector” by artist Olafur Eliasson. Some of the skills used to create this exhibition are being taught in the Genesis at MAF workshops!

Free Exhibition!

Thursday thru Sunday

Reality projector by Artist Olafur Eliasson

Reserve Tickets

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 323-460-5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.