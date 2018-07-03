Complaints, Fears About Illegal Fireworks Soar in L.A.

Fireworks are illegal in Los Angeles.

But that hasn’t stopped city residents from putting on a mesmerizing — yet frightening to many — light show after the sun sets on the Fourth of July.

The illicit fireworks displays have become memes and generated both fascination and anger. (This time lapse from Mt. Wilson give you a sense of it, but does not include the palm trees that inevitably catch on fire).

Los Angeles Police Department data show that calls about illegal fireworks have increased sharply in the last few years.

