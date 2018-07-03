× Dodgers on KTLA: 5 More Games to Air on Channel 5 This Summer

Dodger fans will be able to watch five more games on KTLA this summer under a deal with Spectrum Networks announced Tuesday morning.

Dodger games are normally viewable on TV only on SportsNet LA, which is available esclusively to Spectrum customers.

The five home games – four in August and one in September – will be simulcast on KTLA and SportsNet LA. They are:

· Dodgers vs. Houston Astros, 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4

· Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15

· Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20

· Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31

· Dodgers vs. New York Mets, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 4

KTLA will also air SportsNet LA’s pregame show before the five games.

The station previously aired five early-season Dodger games in March and April, and in the 2017 KTLA showed 16 Dodger games.

The Dodgers’ television blackout is in its fifth season, leaving most fans unable to watch games because SportsNet LA is available only on Spectrum.

Other local cable and satellite providers have not reached a deal with Charter Communications, which owns the Spectrum Networks brand, to carry SportsNet LA. No other providers are expected to carry SportsNet LA this season, Spectrum has said.

SportsNet LA launched in 2014 is a jointly owned by the Dodgers and Charter Communications.