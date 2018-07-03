Grand Jury Charges 3 in 2017 Kidnapping of Actress and Actor in South Los Angeles

The L.A. County Grand Jury charged three people in the 2017 kidnapping of a South Los Angeles actress and actor, authorities said Tuesday.

Keith Stewart, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal were charged with 17 felony counts, including kidnapping, grand theft auto, mayhem and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to a news release from the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The grand jury indictment, which was unsealed Tuesday, accuses the three individuals of kidnapping “Halloween: Resurrection” actress Daisy McCrackin and actor Joseph Capone from McCrackin’s South L.A. home on May 3, 2017.

Defendants Stewart and Jones allegedly pistol-whipped Capone and dragged him to the waiting car, the indictment says.

McCrackin was also forced into the vehicle before the defendants placed black canvas hoods over the two victims’ heads and drove them to Jones’ home in Compton.

There, Capone suffered bodily harm, was stripped naked and held ransom in a bathtub for 30 hours without food. The indictment said that the three conspirators “beat, punched, and kicked” Capone whenever he tried to protect McCrackin.

The defendants then allegedly demanded either $10,000 or $20,000 in ransom for Capone to be released, according to the indictment. Driving McCrackin’s car, Jones and Neal took McCrackin to two different Bank of America locations where they forced her to withdraw funds.

At one bank location, McCrackin was required to write a $10,000 check to Neal. Neal then deposited it into her own account, the indictment said.

McCrackin was then driven back to her home, where she was able to escape. She alerted the police of Capone’s abduction, and officers were able to locate the victim and Stewart on May 5, 2017.

According to inmate records, Stewart was arrested that day. He was being held on $2.08 million bail and faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison without parole.

Inmate records indicate that Jones was arrested on Jan. 4 and also faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison without parole.

The final arrest was made Monday in Inglewood, when Los Angeles police officers took Neal in custody.

Her arrest was captured on video by a bystander and has since been viewed over 2 million times on Twitter.

Warning: The video below contains language some viewers may find offensive.

So this happened today in Inglewood. The police stopped this woman and drew guns out at her even though (clear as day) she had nothing in her hands. pic.twitter.com/yUAdimc2hC — ricky🚧 (@x__ricardo) July 2, 2018

Initially, people criticized the officers for aiming their guns at an unarmed woman whose hands were in the air, but prosecutors confirmed Tuesday that the woman is actually the final defendant in the kidnapping case.

Both Jones and Neal are being held on $1 million bail. Neal faces up to life in prison.

The defendants’ next court date is scheduled for July 23.