Man Charged With Murder in Killings of 2 Outside Downey Motel: Authorities

A man was charged with two counts of murder on Tuesday after two men were fatally shot outside of a Downey motel last week, authorities said.

Raymond Joseph Penland, 29, of Downey remains in custody after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed the charges which included an additional enhancement of death by firearm, according to the Downey Police Department.

Penland was arrested on suspicion of homicide at 8:45 p.m. Saturday after authorities said he shot and killed two men in a parking lot at Rick’s Motel in Downey.

He surrendered to SWAT officers and law enforcement officials in an industrial area of Santa Fe Springs after a standoff lasting hours later, authorities previously said.

Downey Police Department officers arrived at the motel around 11:28 a.m. after a shots fired call and saw two men down in the motel parking lot who were later determined to be dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the suspect–revealed to be Penland–was involved with some type of dispute before the deadly shooting at the motel, located at 9415 Firestone Blvd.

The shooting does not appear to be random act, authorities added.

An investigation revealed Penland to be the suspect and exited the location after the shooting and was last seen in the city of Santa Fe Springs before the arrest, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

Catarina Frances Barajas, 25, and Vanessa Teresa Cardenas, 32, were initially wanted as persons of interest but were interviewed and released, said Downey police Sgt. Maria Villegas.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Richard Garcia at 562-904-2330 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

