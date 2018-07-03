× Man Charged With Murder, Lewd Act on Girl After He Barricaded Himself in Sylmar Home: Authorities

A man was charged on Tuesday with murder and seven counts of a lewd act on a 14-year-old girl after he barricaded himself for hours inside a Sylmar home last week.

Salvador Sanchez, 36, was initially arrested on June 27 after he barricaded himself inside of a Sylmar home for hours with a 5-year-old boy, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities charged Sanchez, from Sylmar, with the single felony count of murder and the seven counts of lewd act upon a child among other charges on Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

Sanchez is being accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Sergio Tabares at a Sylmar park on May 28, authorities said. Before the homicide, Sanchez is reputed to have pointed a shotgun at four people.

The next day, authorities said, Sanchez apparently assaulted the girl. In addition, he is accused of having an illegal sexual relationship with her, the district attorney’s office said.

Other charges Sanchez faces are felony counts of injuring a girlfriend, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. He is also looking at four counts of assault with a firearm.

If sentenced to a maximum punishment, Sanchez is looking at more than 100 years to life in state prison.

Bail was to be requested to be set at more than $2.5 million, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.

