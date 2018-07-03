Memorial Service to Be Held for Long Beach Fire Captain Who Was Fatally Shot While Responding to Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A memorial service for the fallen Long Beach Fire Department captain who was killed in the line of duty last month will be held Tuesday at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, was fatally shot June 26 while responding to a fire at a retirement home. Another firefighter, Ernesto Torres, was also injured in the shooting.

Thomas Kim, a 77-year-old man who lived at the retirement home, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with the incident.

The two firefighters were responding to a blaze at Covenant Manor about 3:50 a.m. They put out the fire, but continued to search the area after reports of an explosion and the smell of gasoline. The two were shot about 4:10 a.m., according to the Fire Department.

Rosa died, but Torres was discharged the same day as the incident.

Rosa, who served as fire captain for the past 6 1/2 years, left behind a wife and two sons, the Fire Department said.

Fellow firefighters described Rosa as being dedicated to his family and profession, and who often served as a mentor to new firefighters. He was remembered at a gathering for coworkers and friends on Monday.

A procession for the fallen firefighter will begin at 9 a.m. and the memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Long Beach Convention Center, 300 East Ocean Blvd.