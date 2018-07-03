× Retired Lieutenant Who Forced Historic Run-Off Election Has Chance to Topple L.A. Sheriff Jim McDonnell

Few, if anyone, expected Alex Villanueva to make Los Angeles County election history.

The part-owner of a CrossFit gym was taking on Sheriff Jim McDonnell, one of the area’s most powerful local law enforcement figures who was elected four years ago by a landslide.

Villanueva had no professional campaign consultant, virtually no money and little name recognition.

But the retired sheriff’s lieutenant accomplished what political observers thought was nearly impossible: He forced the incumbent sheriff into a runoff, an event that’s happened only four times in the last century.

