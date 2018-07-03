Live: Procession Underway Ahead of Memorial service for slain Long Beach fire captain Dave Rosa
Dodgers on KTLA: 5 More Games to Air on Channel 5 This Summer

Retired Lieutenant Who Forced Historic Run-Off Election Has Chance to Topple L.A. Sheriff Jim McDonnell

Posted 7:38 AM, July 3, 2018, by
Retired Sheriff's Lt. Alex Villanueva, reflected in a mirror in this undated photo, forced L.A. Sheriff Jim McDonnell into a historic run-off despite spending virtually no money in the June primary. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Retired Sheriff's Lt. Alex Villanueva, reflected in a mirror in this undated photo, forced L.A. Sheriff Jim McDonnell into a historic run-off despite spending virtually no money in the June primary. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Few, if anyone, expected Alex Villanueva to make Los Angeles County election history.

The part-owner of a CrossFit gym was taking on Sheriff Jim McDonnell, one of the area’s most powerful local law enforcement figures who was elected four years ago by a landslide.

Villanueva had no professional campaign consultant, virtually no money and little name recognition.

But the retired sheriff’s lieutenant accomplished what political observers thought was nearly impossible: He forced the incumbent sheriff into a runoff, an event that’s happened only four times in the last century.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories