Santa Ana Police Release Video Amid Investigation Into Shooting Death of 18-Year-Old Man at Street Party

Police on Tuesday released video amid the search for whoever fatally shot an 18-year-old man at an “unsanctioned outdoor party” in Santa Ana late last month, authorities said.

On June 23, police responded to a shooting in the area of 1700 Newport Circle at 1:14 a.m., according to a Santa Ana Police Department news release.

A large crowd of more than 100 preteens, teens and young adults had gathered in an industrial park when a fight broke out, police said.

The footage that detectives released Tuesday showed the brawl; a single gunshot can also be heard in the video.

Investigators said many people at the party did not wait for police to arrive before fleeing the scene, including the partygoers who transported the victim to a local hospital prior to police arriving.

He was declared deceased at 1:41 a.m., the news release said.

Police identified the young man as Robert Silva of Santa Ana.

No arrests have been made in the case, and police do not have a suspect description.

Detectives are asking the public to report any information related to Silva’s death by calling 714-245-8390 or contacting the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.