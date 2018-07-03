Video: Boston Police Officers Sing ‘God Bless America’ in Honor of Independence Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Boston police officers are earning praise after their stirring rendition of "God Bless America" was seen in a widely viewed video ahead of the Fourth of July.

The video, posted on Facebook Monday morning, shows officers Stephen McNulty and Kim Tavares preparing for the Independence Day festivities by belting out the patriotic melody for "Cop Pool Karaoke" -- a play on "Carpool Karaoke," the enormously popular segment featured on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" where musical guests sing along to songs.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 3, 2018.