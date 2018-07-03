Clerk Fatally Shot at Gas Station in Mid-City; 2 Men Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for two men involved in a shooting at a Mid-City gas station that left a clerk dead Tuesday morning.

Authorities received a shots fired call near the intersection of Hauser Boulevard and Venice Boulevard about 5:38 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

Arriving officers found a man at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities initially said the victim was a woman in her 40s or 50s, but later updated their description.

The clerk, who has not been identified, later died from his injuries.

Police are searching for two black men in their 20s who were wearing blue jeans, Eisenman said. One of the men was said to be wearing a white shirt.

Both fled the scene in a white older model vehicle, possibly a Datsun, that was headed eastbound on Venice Boulevard.

At least one of the men is armed, Eisenman said.

A Police Department airship was deployed to search for the suspects.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.