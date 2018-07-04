× Authorities Seek Mercedes-Benz Driver, Possible 2nd Motorist After Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run in Lancaster

Authorities are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a female pedestrian in Lancaster late last month.

Debris left at the scene on the corner of Avenue J at Andale Avenue indicates the car involved was a Mercedes-Benz C-Class sport edition with wide tires, believed to be a model from the early to mid-2000s, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The sedan may be a green or teal color and will have a damaged front-end, possibly toward the left side, officials said.

Lancaster Station Traffic Investigators need your help! On June 23rd, 2018 around 1am, a fatal hit & run collision occurred. Detectives are asking anyone w/ info on the collision and/or either car to contact Detective Davis at (661) 940-3810.https://t.co/YmeXu1E6Vt#LASD #AV411 pic.twitter.com/fjPv7MTESW — LASD Lancaster Stn. (@LANLASD) July 3, 2018

The fatal crash occurred on June 23, a Saturday, around 12:50 a.m., investigators said.

Witnesses also told authorities they saw a grey sedan strike the victim as she laid in the road after the first hit. Although it stopped momentarily, it soon fled west down Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A Latina in her late 20s or early 30s was believed to be behind the wheel of the second car, with another Latina of the same age in the passenger seat.

Authorities have release no identify information about the victim, other than that she was a woman.

Anyone with additional information about the incident can contact the sheriff’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466 or Detective Matthew Davis at 661-661-3810.