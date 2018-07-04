Big Bay Boom: Largest Fireworks Show on West Coast Dazzles San Diego Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the annual Big Bay Boom fireworks display along the San Diego Bay in celebration of Fourth of July on Wednesday.

The event began at 9 p.m. and featured "18 minutes of some of the most technically advanced fireworks" on the organizers' website.

It's billed as the largest pyrotechnic display on the West Coast and was expected to draw as many as 500,000 spectators.

If you're able to attend the event in person, organizers say the best spots to watch are Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North and South Embarcadero, Seaport Village, Coronado Landing, Point Loma homes, Liberty Station and Little Italy.

Proceeds from the event are donated to the Armed Services YMCA.