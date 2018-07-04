Boy Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona: Police Dept.

A young boy has died after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Pomona, authorities announced Wednesday morning.

The Pomona Police Department posted a news release stating that the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Police received a call around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday regarding an injury traffic collision in the 2200 block of Palomares Street, according to a previously issued news release that was later deleted. Officers responded and located a 10-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle, officials stated.

Personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department treated the young victim and transported him to a hospital, where he arrived in grave condition, police said.

On Monday, the Police Department issued a separate news release which incorrectly stated that the boy had died. That release was subsequently deleted as well.

Lt. Marcus Perez of the Pomona Police Department said on Tuesday that the information about the boy’s condition sent the previous day “was wrong” and the boy remained in the hospital.

Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri commented on a post in a Pomona community group on Facebook and said the department “really screwed this up.”

“I do apologize,” he wrote.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene following the crash and was cooperating with the investigation.