Driver Struck, Killed Following Collision With Tree in Santiago Canyon Area: CHP

A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after being involved in a separate collision with a tree in the Santiago Canyon area of Orange County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The victim was driving a 2016 Hyundai Sonata northbound on Santiago Canyon Road, south of Hicks Haul Road, about 12:40 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle as it veered to the right, left the roadway and collided with a tree, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

The car came to rest on its wheels in the opposing traffic lane. After the crash, the driver got out of the vehicle, the CHP stated.

A 2007 Hyundai Elantra, which was being driven by 44-year-old Luis Rocha of Mission Viejo, was traveling southbound on Santiago Canyon Road at the time, officials said. Due to the “existing roadway conditions,” the driver was unable to avoid a collision with the Sonata, according to CHP.

Rocha’s vehicle collided with the Sonata, striking the driver and causing injuries that were described as being traumatic, officials said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority personnel, according to the statement. The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A 27-year-old woman from Orange was a passenger in the Sonata, CHP stated. She suffered minor abrasions and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center, authorities said.

No other details were immediately released.