Fire Burns 30 Acres in Anza Area of Riverside County, Officials Say

Firefighters are battling a 30-acre fire that is “burning at a critical rate” in the Anza area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported at 2:20 p.m. near Benton Road and Crams Corner Drive, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

A photo from the scene shows smoke billowing high into the sky.

No evacuation orders have been issued. About 100 firefighters as well as air resources are on scene, officials stated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.