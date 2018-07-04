Fireworks Spark Grass Fire in Simi Valley, Lead to Arrest of 3 Teenagers: Police

Three teenage boys were arrested in connection with a grass fire that was sparked by fireworks Wednesday afternoon in Simi Valley, authorities said.

An officer was on patrol when she observed smoke and then found a fire in a field southeast of Barnard and Kadota streets, according to a Simi Valley Police Department news release. The Ventura County Fire Department responded and quickly put out the fire before any structures were damaged, officials stated.

An area resident noticed three teen boys running away as the fire stated. Police officers located the juveniles, who were identified as the suspects, the statement read.

Investigators believe the teenagers were lighting fireworks in the field area and started the grass fire. All three boys — ages 14, 16 and 17 — were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor arson and released to their parents, authorities said.

The Police Department is reminding residents that fireworks are dangerous and illegal within the Simi Valley city limits and in the cities of Camarillo, Ventura, Moorpark, Santa Paula, Ojai, Port Hueneme, Oxnard and all unincorporated areas in Ventura County.

“The safest and most enjoyable way to celebrate July 4th is at a professional fireworks show,” authorities stated in the news release.

Base fines for fireworks infractions start at $100, while misdemeanor base fines start at $2,500 for each violation, police said. Depending on prior convictions, fines for misdemeanors can reach as high as $10,000, according to the Police Department.