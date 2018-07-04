Fourth of July Food Drive With Operation Warm Wishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Tustin for OPERATION WARM WISHES FOURTH OF JULY FOOD DRIVE at Tustin High School, 1171 El Camino Real, Tustin. The goal is to fill a U-Haul truck with non-perishable food items to benefit veterans, the homeless, and families in need.

Also, Tustin High School is the location for the city of Tustin’s Fourth of July celebration. The gates open at 3pm, entertainment begins at 6:30pm, and then the fireworks at 9pm.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.