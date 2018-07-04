Frank Buckley Interviews: Rich DeMuro, Tech Reporter

Rich DeMuro is the Los Angeles based tech reporter for the KTLA 5 Morning News and he appears in the syndicated report “Rich on Tech” for dozens of TV stations around the country.

Rich is also a sought-after tech expert who has appeared on numerous TV news programs and networks, and he can be heard regularly on LA’s radio station KFI AM 640.

During this podcast, Rich discusses his new book: “101 Handy Tech Tips for the iPhone,” providing step-by-step guidance on how to best use our iPhones. Rich also reveals the current trends in technology and predicts how technology will change our lives in the years ahead.

